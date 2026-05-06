Lewis Hamilton reveals 'different approach' ahead of next Grand Prix—here's what it means

Lewis Hamilton, after facing a disappointing weekend at the Miami Grand Prix, hinted at adopting a fresh strategy ahead of the F1 race in Canada.

The 41-year-old seven-time F1 GOAT took to his Instagram and reflected on the defeat over the weekend.

Hamilton wrote, “A challenging weekend for us. With the contact, I was pretty much stuck in no man’s land and couldn’t extract more from the car.”

The Britons F1 icon continued, “Tough to take especially given all the hard work the team has put in, but this won’t define us."

“It’s how we keep going. We’re taking what we can from these past few days and putting everything else behind us. We move forward.”

The Scuderia Ferrari driver revealed his 'different approach’ in an interview with Sky Sports F1.

“I’m going to have a different approach for the next race. The way we’re preparing at the moment is not helping. We’ll see how that goes for the next race,” said Hamilton.

“Obviously, it’s not a good weekend at all, no—man’s land in both races. Particularly with the damage, there was nothing I could do,” Hamilton added.

Hamilton, while recounting the crash, said, “It was just contact. I was unlucky with Max spinning and I had to go to the right of him.

"I had a good Turn one and I was in a good position and then the only place I could go was right.”

“I lost positions from there and then I think it was Franco that hit me and I lost a lot of performance from there," lamented Hamilton.

Hamilton’s next F1 race is scheduled in Montreal on May 24, on a circuit where Hamilton first triumphed on his debut race in 2007.