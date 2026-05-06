Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video, defining voice in street car culture, dies

Kyle Loftis, the founder of viral automotive media platform 1320Video, passed away on Tuesday night, his outlet confirmed.

No details surrounding the cause of death have been released yet.

Loftis built 1320Video.com into one of the most recognisable names in online car culture, growing a global audience of nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers and over 6.4 million Facebook followers, since its early days in 2003.

His platform is widely known for its raw coverage of drag racing, roll racing, dyno runs, car meets and underground street racing scenes.

1320Video describes itself as a group of automotive enthusiasts documenting “street cars” and travelling internationally to showcase unique builds, drivers, and car cultures.

Over the years, its content reached more than 10 million fans across platforms, solidifying its place in modern motorsport media while also drawing controversy for its focus on street racing content that often pushed legal boundaries.

Tributes poured in from the team following the death of Loftis, describing him as a central force in the platform’s identity and growth.

In a statement on Facebook, the 1320Video.com said, “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock.”

The statement continued, “Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativity was contagious.”

It concluded with: “Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.”

Representatives did not provide further details..