German Shepherd abandoned at Walmart with all his toys is now adopted by family in Washington

A German Shepherd was abandoned outside a Walmart with a box of his toys and a bag of food.

The poor dog has finally got his second chance after days of waiting and a last-minute rescue effort.

As described in a video posted by Leanna Ayala of pet photography studio Bark N Walk, store workers witnessed someone leaving their dog in front of the Hesperia, California, store.

He stayed there for three days before animal control arrived.

The dog, now named “Maverick”, was taken to the Hesperia Animal Shelter, where he remained friendly but faced the risks of euthanasia (mercy killing).

The breed is often euthanised due to high intake rates and space limitations.

Ayala, a volunteer who herself owned a German Shepherd with a history of being abandoned by its owner, contributed to spreading the news. Collaborating with local rescuers, she created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for transporting the dog.

On May 5, the animal was taken out of the shelter and transported to Washington state, where a foster family was ready to adopt it.

She surmised that the previous owner must have made a tough decision based on fear.

Maverick was able to create his Instagram page, and Ayala expressed her gratitude to those who enabled the animal's rescue. “This is all because of you,” she stated.

