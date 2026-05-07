Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement payout: See who’s eligible, how to claim your share

Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) plans to distribute funds from a $2.67 billion class-action settlement originating from a 2013 antitrust lawsuit.

As per the lawsuit, around 35 BCBS plans violated antitrust laws by dividing geographic markets and limiting competition.

Plaintiffs claimed that it divided geographic markets and limited competition, leading to higher premiums and fewer coverage options.

BCBS has denied all such allegations and agreed to settle without admitting liability.

No verdict has been reached in the case.

Who’s eligible?

Individuals and businesses that filed a claim by November 5, 2021, are eligible. The settlement covers two major groups:

The settlement covers insurance from February 7, 2008, to October 16, 2020, and self-funded administrative services only plans from September 1, 2015, to October 16, 2020.



Self-funded account clients with administrative services only plans from September 1, 2015, to October 16, 2020



Those who failed to submit a claim by the 2021 deadline are not eligible, even if they had qualifying coverage.

How to file a BCBS claim?

To file a claim, visit the official website and submit the online claim form. Enter your policy number, coverage dates, and premium amount details. To get paper forms, contact us at 888-681-1142.

How much will payments be?

The total settlement fund is $2.67 billion. However, only $1.9 billion remains for distribution after deducting attorney fees, administrative expenses, and other costs.

Around six million claims have been filed so far. If distributed evenly, it makes around 300 to 333 per claimant. However, it varies based on factors such as length of coverage and premiums paid.