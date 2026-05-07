Billie Eilish reacts to Nat Wolff questions after red carpet debut

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff made their red carpet debut at the premiere of her concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, and posed for pictures together.

The 24-year-old musician, who keeps her love life very private, was then asked about what it meant to have her boyfriend support her on the big day, and she continued to play coy.

The Wildflowers hitmaker said, “We were taking photos, it's an exciting night. The support is incredible, I have the best support network. I was in London and didn't have my family, nor friends or the people I love. It's so nice to be here and have so many friends present, my family and the band.”

Alongside Wolff, Eilish's friends and family joined her at the event, including her parents Maggie Baird, Patrick O'Connell, brother Finneas, and sister-in-law to-be Claudia Sulewski.

While the Paper Towns star and Eilish have been together since March 2025, and made award show appearances together, they keep their romance largely private.

The actor starred in Eilish’s music video for Chihiro, and opened her tour shows with his brother, Alex Wolff.