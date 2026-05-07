Kyle Loftis cause of death remains unanswered as final moments are revealed

Kyle Loftis's cause of death remains unanswered as final moments are revealed

Kyle Loftis’s sudden death has left fans wondering what actually happened to the 1320 Video.com founder.

Loftis gained global recognition through his viral content documenting the drag racing culture, thus cultivating a huge fan base over two decades.

1320Video.com, a company founded by Loftis drew millions of followers on its social media platforms.

The death was announced by 1320Video on May 6, 2026, through a social media post.

The company wrote, “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night.

However, the statement didn’t mention the cause of his death, only adding, along with a snap featuring Loftis grabbing a cell phone mounted into a camera, “We are in a state of shock.”

Unanswered questions?

With no information available on the cause of his death, it has further sparked speculations.

Loftis got into a crash while shooting for his YouTube channel 1320Video in December last year.

However, media reports highlighted that there’s no linkage between the crash and his death, and he was recovered.

He was widely recognized as a trailblazer to new automotive stars, including Garrett Mitchell, better known as Cleetus McFarland.

The latter had recently gifted him a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

This is what has drawn the social media community into creating an unsettling buzz while looking for answers

The 1320 Video posted the Loftis’s death on Facebook but soon after the post went viral, it limited the comments section, which added fuel to the fire surrounding the cause of his death.

A Facebook thread is making rounds on the internet that seeks answers to the sudden death of Loftis.

It was captioned, “Does anyone know how Kyle Loftis died? They recently reported his passing but haven’t said what from. I think there’s misinformation about a $uicid3.”

One user commented on the post, writing, “I’ll say this. I’m sure in due time we will find out.”

Another one jumped in, wrote, “To expect people not to be curious about what happened to him is a bit silly. Give the man his respect he deserves, but people are going to want to know at some point.”

As the racing community is looking for answers about what actually happened to Kyle Loftis, one thing is certain: his legacy on motorsports media will continue to inspire generations to come.