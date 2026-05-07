Princess Beatrice gets upsetting update amid Palace garden party

The upsetting news reached Princess Beatrie as King Charles united with members of the royal family for the Buckingham Palace garden party.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's eldest daughter graduated from Goldsmiths College in 2011. She received a 2:1 degree in History and History of Ideas.

Now, the sad update is coming from the same education institute. The college is facing some financial setbacks, and it is expected that the staff numbers will be cut.

As per Hello! Magazine, immediate actions required for savings. The University and College Union (UCU) shared that the latest measures sparked backlash from employees.

They have warned of "industrial action, including a potential marking and assessment boycott."

This came after Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, announced her third pregnancy, delightful news after months in the York household.

It is also important to mention that on May 6, King Charles, Queen Camilla, joined by Princess Anne, Sophie and Edward, for the first garden party of 2026 at the Palace.

The York sisters were nowhere to be seen at the event.