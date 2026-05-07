Princess Kate gives special George, Charlotte, Louis update before leaving UK

Kate Middleton kept her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis close to her heart, especially before the solo tour began.

On May 6, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a chic attire to launch a project that held meaning to her.

She unveiled Foundations for Life, a guide developed by her passion initiative, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, for people working with babies, young children and their families.

As per Catherine's spokesperson, the new program aims to connect with "families, researchers and education leaders committed to putting social and emotional development at the heart of early years practice.

"Because loving, responsive relationships lay the strongest foundations for lifelong health and wellbeing."

The video showcased Princess Kate inspecting the program at the University of East London.

But the thing which grabbed fans' attention was the future Queen's beautiful pendant, featuring the initials of her kids.