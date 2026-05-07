Prince William reacts to bombshell annoucement from Welsh rugby icon

Prince William has paid a heartfelt tribute to Welsh rugby icon after he announced to retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The Prince of Wales, who serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, shared a personal message to laud Halfpenny’s extraordinary contribution to the sport after a career spanning nearly two decades.

In a statement, shared on William and Kate's official Instagram Story, the future monarch said: “Congratulations to Leigh Halfpenny on an outstanding career representing Wales and the British & Irish Lions.

Kensington Palace shared a photo of the legend with William's message.

“A player who embodied courage, professionalism and humility throughout every chapter of the game. Your dedication to Welsh rugby has inspired so many, and your achievements will long be remembered.

“Wishing you all the best for the future. W”.

Halfpennyconfirmed earlier this week that he will hang up his boots at the end of the current campaign, bringing to a close one of the most decorated careers in modern Welsh rugby.

The 37-year-old full-back earned 101 caps for Wales, scoring 801 points, and became one of the most reliable goal-kickers of his generation.

He also represented the British & Irish Lions on three tours, famously being named player of the series during the Lions’ victorious 2013 tour of Australia.