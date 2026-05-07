Pregnant Princess Eugenie snubs parents Andrew, Fergie for King Charles

The royal family had been waiting for King Charles to return from his overseas visit before an important announcement could be made for his beloved niece Princess Eugenie.

It was revealed earlier this week that the 36-year-old royal is expecting her third child and the announcement had been unusual in its nature as it was missing a big part.

Announcements such as these have to be approved by the monarch first before they are made public, hence this was King Charles’s decision to break tradition especially after the turmoil that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson had put the royals through over the past few months.

The Buckingham Palace message typically includes references to both sides of the family but this time around neither of them were mention.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer,” it read. “August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.”

It also noted the reaction of King Charles, mentioning that he was “informed and is delighted with the news”.

Moreover, it was followed by a copyright of Princess Eugenie and the Buckingham Palace itself.

Eugenie also seem to have agreed with the decision as he did not reference her parents in the announcement on her own personal social media. Reportedly, the younger York sister has been doing much better with her circumstances than Princess Beatrice.

This was a major indicator in her treatment of the news as well, suggesting that she is siding with her uncle Charles rather than her parents.