 
Geo News

Knicks hold their breath as OG Anunoby leaves Game 2 with injury scare

Anunoby limps out late in Game 2 match, which Knicks won 108-102 points on Wednesday, May 6, 2026
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 07, 2026

Knicks hold their breath as OG Anunoby leaves Game 2 with injury scare
Knicks hold their breath as OG Anunoby leaves Game 2 with injury scare

Knicks forward OG Anunoby leaves in the closing minutes of the Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers with an injury scare.

Anunoby limps out late in Game 2 match which Knicks won 108-102 points on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Knicks forward Anunoby’s leg injury has put their team’s playoff journey to a surprise halt.

Anunoby left the court gently after a dunk attempt and then waved to the bench that he needed to exit the game at once after Mikal Bridges made a jump shot.

That jumper led the Knicks to 103-99 with 2:56 to go.

The Knicks, however, didn’t update on the latest injury scare of Anunoby, but Knicks head coach Mike Brown said, “It looked like he was hopping, but I don’t know anything.”

“They haven’t told me. I just know he left the game. Nobody said he was back. I haven’t talked to anybody yet.”

The Knicks team leader Jalen Brunson commented on Anunoby injury, saying, “I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it. I don’t know too much.”

Anunoby posted 24 points, five rebounds, four steals and a block in 37 minutes as the Knicks took control with a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Anunoby, if he remains unavailable for Game 3 that is set to be played on Friday, May 8, will be a major setback for the Knicks.

Pentagon to release first batch of UFO, alien files 'very soon'
Pentagon to release first batch of UFO, alien files 'very soon'
Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement payout: See who's eligible, how to claim your share
Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement payout: See who's eligible, how to claim your share
German Shepherd abandoned at Walmart with all his toys is now adopted by family in Washington
German Shepherd abandoned at Walmart with all his toys is now adopted by family in Washington
Cruise ships at high risk as Alaska's melting glaciers trigger megatsunami
Cruise ships at high risk as Alaska's melting glaciers trigger megatsunami
Putin living in underground bunker amid assassination fears: Report
Putin living in underground bunker amid assassination fears: Report
Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video, defining voice in street car culture, dies
Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video, defining voice in street car culture, dies
FBI searches Virginia Senator Louise Lucas' office in corruption probe
FBI searches Virginia Senator Louise Lucas' office in corruption probe
Giant squid detected off Australia after 25 years using DNA technology
Giant squid detected off Australia after 25 years using DNA technology