Knicks hold their breath as OG Anunoby leaves Game 2 with injury scare

Knicks forward OG Anunoby leaves in the closing minutes of the Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers with an injury scare.

Anunoby limps out late in Game 2 match which Knicks won 108-102 points on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Knicks forward Anunoby’s leg injury has put their team’s playoff journey to a surprise halt.

Anunoby left the court gently after a dunk attempt and then waved to the bench that he needed to exit the game at once after Mikal Bridges made a jump shot.

That jumper led the Knicks to 103-99 with 2:56 to go.

The Knicks, however, didn’t update on the latest injury scare of Anunoby, but Knicks head coach Mike Brown said, “It looked like he was hopping, but I don’t know anything.”

“They haven’t told me. I just know he left the game. Nobody said he was back. I haven’t talked to anybody yet.”

The Knicks team leader Jalen Brunson commented on Anunoby injury, saying, “I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it. I don’t know too much.”

Anunoby posted 24 points, five rebounds, four steals and a block in 37 minutes as the Knicks took control with a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Anunoby, if he remains unavailable for Game 3 that is set to be played on Friday, May 8, will be a major setback for the Knicks.