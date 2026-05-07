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William H.Macy exposes Hollywood stars' bad behaviour on set

The 'Shameless' actor has spent more than four decades in the entertainment industry
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 07, 2026

William H.Macy exposes Hollywood stars&apos; bad behaviour on set
William is a two-time Emmy Award and four-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner

Emmy award winning actor William H.Macy has opened up about Hollywood stars' tantrums, revealing that some actors can make life miserable for others on set.

The Shameless actor, 76, has spent more than four decades  in the entertainment industry and has worked alongside several major celebrities throughout his career.

He recently appeared on the We Might Be Drunk podcast with hosts Mark Normand and Sam Morril as they attempted to get some gossip out of him.

Mark asked: “We gotta ask, which actors do you really hate?,” before listing off some big names, including Tommy Lee Jones, who he acted in the 1994 film, The Client with.

William responded: “He was rough,” before adding: “I’m not letting out any secrets.”

The hosts then asked him what he thought about Jim Carrey, to which he replied: “I did not act with him, but I’ve just heard he can be really tough.“You know, there are a lot of actors out there, it p****s me off, who make life miserable for a lot of people and they don’t get busted for it and it p****s me off.”

His breakthrough role was in black comedy crime film Fargo in 1996 which got him critical acclaim and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He went on to star in big Hollywood films in his career, including Psycho, Jurassic Park 3, Spartan and The Lincoln Lawyer.

William’s television work includes playing Dr. David Morgenstern in ER for 15 years and as Frank Gallagher on the US Shameless for 10 years.

He is a two-time Emmy Award and four-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner, and has been nominated for an Academy Award, a Drama Critics’ Circle Award, and five Golden Globe Awards.

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