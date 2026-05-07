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Elgin suspend boss Hale amid probe with 36-word statement—but what has he done?

Elgin suspend boss Hale amid probe with 36-word statement—but what has he done?
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 07, 2026

Elgin suspend boss Hale amid probe with 36-word statement—but what has he done?
Elgin suspend boss Hale amid probe with 36-word statement—but what has he done?

Elgin City has fired their manager, Allan Hale “with immediate effect” on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The club has issued a 36-word statement that has raised more questions than answers.

The Scottish League 2 club issuing the statement on their portal, stating, “Elgin City Football Club can confirm that the Ist team manager has been suspended from his duties with immediate effect, pending an ongoing investigation.”

The Moray club spokesperson added, “The club will make no further comment until the investigation has concluded.”

The statement was issued five days after Elgin topped as sixth in Scotland’s fourth tier after closing the season without a win in five games.

Elgin’s decision to suspend their first-manager arrives a day after the club has extended contracts for defender Miko Virtanen and midfielder Brian Cameron.

Hale held portfolios at Barry Smith and Ross Drapper before being appointed manager of Elgin City back in December 2023.

Hale kept the Scottish club out of relegation, wrapping up the season in a sixth spot in the fourth tier of Scottish football this season.

Elgin faced defeat by 1-0 at home in a game to Stranraer on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Overall, Hale has led Elgin for 121 matches.

His previous assignments include Highland League clubs Huntly and Keith.

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