Everything to know about Kash Patel’s personalised ‘Ka$h’ Bourbon bottles controversy

FBI director Kash Patel is under fire after the release of a bombshell report revealing that he distributed custom-branded bourbon bottles featuring his name.

The report published by The Atlantic on Wednesday, May 6, revealed that the Patel gas handed out personalised Woodford Reserve bottles engraved with “Kash Patel FBI director” with his preferred spelling “Ka$h” along with the number “9.”

The number “9” referred to his position at the FBI, as he is the 9th director.

The report states that Patel has dispensed alcohol to FBI personnel and civilians while conducting official business, such as FBI functions, and has carried cases of bourbon on government planes from the Department of Justice. In the course of his travels to the Milan Olympics in February, one bottle was allegedly forgotten in the locker room.

Earlier, concerns have been raised by The Atlantic over excessive drinking by Kash Patel and unexplained absences.

Responding to those allegations, Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the magazine.

Multiple reports also cite that Patel’s job is in danger. The latest controversy reinforces this narrative as repeated allegations are hard to ignore by President Trump.