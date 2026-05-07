 
Geo News

Everything to know about Kash Patel's personalised ‘Ka$h' Bourbon bottles controversy

FBI director Kash Patel distributed personalized bourbon bottles on DOJ planes
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 07, 2026

Everything to know about Kash Patel&apos;s personalised ‘Ka$h&apos; Bourbon bottles controversy
Everything to know about Kash Patel’s personalised ‘Ka$h’ Bourbon bottles controversy 

FBI director Kash Patel is under fire after the release of a bombshell report revealing that he distributed custom-branded bourbon bottles featuring his name.

The report published by The Atlantic on Wednesday, May 6, revealed that the Patel gas handed out personalised Woodford Reserve bottles engraved with “Kash Patel FBI director” with his preferred spelling “Ka$h” along with the number “9.”

The number “9” referred to his position at the FBI, as he is the 9th director.

The report states that Patel has dispensed alcohol to FBI personnel and civilians while conducting official business, such as FBI functions, and has carried cases of bourbon on government planes from the Department of Justice. In the course of his travels to the Milan Olympics in February, one bottle was allegedly forgotten in the locker room.

Earlier, concerns have been raised by The Atlantic over excessive drinking by Kash Patel and unexplained absences.

Responding to those allegations, Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the magazine.

Multiple reports also cite that Patel’s job is in danger. The latest controversy reinforces this narrative as repeated allegations are hard to ignore by President Trump. 

Niklas Süle hangs boots at 30 after terrifying ACL warning: 'I cried in the shower'
Niklas Süle hangs boots at 30 after terrifying ACL warning: 'I cried in the shower'
Tornado outbreak wreak havoc in Mississippi, damaging over 1,000 buildings
Tornado outbreak wreak havoc in Mississippi, damaging over 1,000 buildings
Elgin suspend boss Hale amid probe with 36-word statement—but what has he done?
Elgin suspend boss Hale amid probe with 36-word statement—but what has he done?
Knicks hold their breath as OG Anunoby leaves Game 2 with injury scare
Knicks hold their breath as OG Anunoby leaves Game 2 with injury scare
Jake Hall, 'The Only Way Is Essex' star, dies aged 35 after tragic accident in Spain
Jake Hall, 'The Only Way Is Essex' star, dies aged 35 after tragic accident in Spain
Kyle Loftis cause of death remains unanswered as final moments are revealed
Kyle Loftis cause of death remains unanswered as final moments are revealed
Pentagon to release first batch of UFO, alien files 'very soon'
Pentagon to release first batch of UFO, alien files 'very soon'
Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement payout: See who's eligible, how to claim your share
Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement payout: See who's eligible, how to claim your share