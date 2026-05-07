Is Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide note real? Experts compare it to his past handwritings

A federal judge has released the handwritten note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein.

The note claimed as his “suicide note” was discovered by his former cellmate after 7 years as a convicted sex offender.

The note has no date, no signature, which can prove the identity of Epstein was made public on Wednesday, May 6, by Judge Kenneth M. Karas of the Federal District Court in White Plains, New York.

The note reads: “They investigated me for month, FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do- Bust out cryin!! NO FUN - NOT WORTH IT!!

In court documents, Epstein's fellow prisoner Nicholas Tartaglione, who is a former police officer sentenced for quadruple murder, stated that he found the note in a graphic novel after Epstein's suicide attempt in July 2019. Tartaglione asserts that he revived Epstein through CPR after the suicide attempt.

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell a few weeks later at age 66, with a cause of death being suicide. Since then, Epstein's death has been a centre of conspiracy theories, despite the Justice Department making jailhouse surveillance footage public last year, revealing no one entered his cell on that day.

Experts compare the handwriting from his earlier postcard. There are a couple of similarities in both handwriting samples, including a slight inclination to the right side, joining of letters in a cursive manner, and some inconsistency in spacing between words, indicating that both writers have a relatively unorganised way of writing.

No authorised sources have yet confirmed that it is written by Epstein himself.