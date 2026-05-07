Humanoid robot becomes ‘Buddhist Monk' in South Korea

A humanoid robot named “Gabi” has officially become the world’s first Buddhist monk in South Korea on May 06, 2026.

The 4.3-foot robot took vows and pledged to devote itself to Buddhism and also received a dharma name during an initiation ceremony at the Jogye Temple in Seoul.

The footage from the ceremony shows the humanoid dressed in traditional attire of grey and brown colour, commonly worn by monks.

A 108-bead rosary necklace was placed around Gabi’s neck as he bowed to the monks presiding over the ceremony.

When one of the monks instructed, “Robot monk, please reply with palms together, 'Yes, I will devote myself’.”The humanoid replied,”Yes, I will devote myself.”

The induction comes just days before Bhudda’s birthday on May 24, 2026. The humanoid will serve as an honorary monk at the birthday celebrations.

For the unversed, The Buddha (Siddhartha Gautama) was a spiritual teacher and founder of Buddhism, living in the 6th–5th century BCE in the Indo-Gangetic Plains.

Born a prince in modern-day Nepal, he renounced luxury to find a solution to human suffering. After achieving enlightenment, he taught the “Middle Way,” emphasizing meditation, compassion, and wisdom