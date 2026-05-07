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Instagram removes millions of bots overnight: Which celebrity lost most followers?

Instagram’s bot cleanup wipes out millions of followers overnight
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 07, 2026

Instagram removes millions of bots overnight: Which celebrity lost most followers?
Instagram removes millions of bots overnight: Which celebrity lost most followers?

To curb bots, Instagram has removed millions of fake and inactive accounts from its platform.

The accounts are gone forever, causing dramatic follower drops for celebrities, influencers, and private accounts.

The move occurred overnight, aimed at the platform’s effort to improve its integrity by removing spam accounts, bots, and long-inactive profiles.

High-profile accounts experienced a noticeable difference in their number of followers due to the sheer volume of bot followers.

  • Kylie Jenner lost over 15 million followers.
  • BLACKPINK’s official account dropped 10 million
  • Cristiano Ronaldo saw a reduction of 8 million.
  • Selena Gomez lost around 6 million followers.

Small influencers reportedly lost 2% to 5% followers overnight.

Insider reports that Instagram is using its AI-powered moderation system to identify any "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" and minors. Nevertheless, there might be some valid profiles that were mistakenly included in this crackdown.

It remains unclear whether Meta will make an announcement regarding the latest wave of bans.

Though there is considerable support for the banishment of bots, some people have been worried about deleting inactive profiles of dead persons. Instagram does have a process of memorialising the profile of a verified deceased individual; however, not all inactive accounts are made to be memorialised.

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