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Colossal Biosciences say revived Dire Wolves are now ready to reproduce

The species gained global popularity after appearing in the hit HBO series 'Game of Thrones'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 08, 2026

Colossal Biosciences say revived Dire Wolves are now ready to reproduce
Colossal Biosciences say revived Dire Wolves are now ready to reproduce

Colossal Biosciences, a U.S.-based biotechnology company behind bringing dire wolves back from extinction, has revealed that the cubs produced last year were ready to breed.

This marks the first instance in the last 12,000 years that dire wolves will breed on Earth.

The genetically engineered animals, named Romulus, Remus and Khaleesi, were developed using ancient DNA and gene-editing technology by the Texas-based firm.

The company says the wolves have now reached breeding age and could become the foundation of the world’s first revived dire wolf population.

Dire wolves once roamed across North America during the Ice Age and were known for their larger size and stronger jaws compared to modern grey wolves. The species later gained global popularity after appearing in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

Scientists involved in the project reportedly modified grey wolf embryos using recovered genetic material from ancient dire wolf fossils. The animals are currently being kept inside a secured ecological preserve in the United States.

Colossal Biosciences has announced plans to create more pups later this year to increase genetic diversity before allowing the wolves to naturally reproduce.

Several researchers argue that the animals are not true dire wolves, but genetically altered grey wolves designed to resemble the extinct predator.

Experts have also raised concerns regarding the ethical and environmental consequences of potentially reintroducing such species into modern ecosystems.

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