Kevin McKidd of Grey's Anatomy' calls sendoff 'empowering' after 18 seasons—here's why

Kevin McKidd made an exit after appearing for 18 seasons on the buzzing ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 finale marked the departure of two long- running cast members, Kevin McKidd’s Owen and Kim Raver’s Teddy.

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 finale centers on a bridge collapse incident and reveals what happens to several characters.

The finale shows Owen Hunt makes it through and treats a family of four from a crushed car and decides to relocate to Paris with Teddy Altman.

The show has been filming at the iconic Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Seattle, over the last 22 years.

“I’m really proud of this episode. It really packs a punch. It feels like quite a unique big, big episode (with) that whole bridge collapse sequence.

I think was pretty ambitious for us,” Mckidd said in an interview with Deadline.

The season 22 finale was directed by Kevin McKid, who also starred as Owen Hunt.

McKidd, on why did he agreed to direct his sendoff episode, explained: “Debbie Allen said, ‘Look, could you please direct the finale for me?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, I’d love to.’ I’ve directed a few finales before, so I think she trusted me to do it.

"But then, when we decided this would be my last season, I was like, “This feels like a lot to take on’—finale episode and me exiting and Kim exiting—but I’m really glad I did.”

McKidd described his journey on the show: “It almost felt like I was kind of graduating from the Grey’s Anatomy film school.

"This is my 49th episode of directing the show. So, it felt like a completed journey for me.”

Grey’s Anatomy will be back again in the autumn for its 23rd season.