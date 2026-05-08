Stephen Garcia, ex-South Carolina QB, reveals serious health battle

Former South Carolina Quarterback Stephen Garcia shared a scary health battle after recent cancer diagnosis

Garcia revealed the diagnosis in a social media post on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Garcia, an ex-QB who appeared for South Carolina in 40 games, but as luck would have it, he couldn’t make it to the NFL.

Garcia revealed that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer on his Facebook account.

He wrote, “Wasn’t overly excited to share this news but it is what it is.”

“We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this! It’s the only option.”

The 38-year-old Garcia shared the news in an attempt to create awareness about the cancer.

“If there’s one lesson to be learned, get checked and don’t be afraid to visit the doctors’ office when you don’t feel 100%,” Garcia added. “We got this and I appreciate all yall!”"

Garcia’s wife has created a GoFundMe page to generate funds for his cancer treatment.

Maria Garcia wrote, “They are taking the most aggressive treatment path available to fight this.”

She added that the chemotherapy was due to begin Wednesday and she was close to pooling the required amount of $150,000 through the page.

“Stephen’s entire focus is now dedicated to one thing: fighting this disease with everything he has,” Maria wrote.

Garcia was the starting quarterback from 2008-11 and at the time, was ranked as one of only six players in Gamecocks history to throw for at least 3,000 yards in a single season.

He posted 7,597 passing yards and 47 touchdowns for South Carolina.