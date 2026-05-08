Bournemouth suspend Alex Jiménez amid social media probe —what did his posts say?

Bournemouth has made a surprising announcement sidelining the right back Alex Jimenez on Friday, May 8, 2026.

The club announced the decision amid an ongoing probe into Jimenez’s social media posts and described them as being of a serious nature.

The Cherries, in a statement said, “AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez.

“The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.”

The club added while clearing Alex’s status for next game , “As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham.”

Jimenez, who turned 21 on Friday, has made 32 appearances for Bournemouth this season after a summer loan switch from AC Milan.

He sealed this transfer deal with a worth of £17 million on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

In February this year, Jimenez's move to Vitality Stadium was made permanent.

The Spaniard spent a decade at Real Madrid before moving to Italy in 2024.

Jimenez’s being sidelined for the upcoming game against Fulham tomorrow, May 9, comes after the allegations erupted on social media.

The alleged screenshots that surfaced online on Friday, May 8, show an inappropriate text exchange between Jimenez and a teenage girl.