Bournemouth drop Alex Jimenez: here’s what we know about social media allegations

AFC Bournemouth Defender Alex Jimenez has been dropped from the squad after surfacing of controversial social media posts regarding the player. His removal comes ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Fulham F.C.

The club confirmed that the 21-year-old footballer will not be part of their team until an internal investigation regarding the matter is ongoing. Bournemouth did not provide details about the social media posts concerning the Spaniard.

The official statement by the Premier League club reads, “AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back Alex Jimenez. The club understands the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.”

“As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow's Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time,” the club added.

According to social media personality Derek Katey Caesar, who has over 1.2 million followers on Facebook, the player was removed due to his alleged chats with a 15-year-old girl.

Caesar alleged “You don’t mind that she’s underage? Of course I mind, I prefer older girls, I’ve never been with a 15-year-old. But if we meet up, would you do grown up things?” was the message allegedly sent by the Spaniard, and the club is now INVESTIGATING.

Since arriving from AC Milan, Alex has become an important part of the Bournemouth defensive setup and his removal at such a crucial stage in the League could prove to be a major setback for the side.

Bournemouth signed a long-term contract with the player in February, keeping him at the club in 2031.

Neither Jimenez nor his representative have publicly commented on the investigation yet.