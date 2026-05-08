Vitamin K shot for newborns: Why doctors advise not to skip it



A growing number of U.S. parents are skipping a routine vitamin K for newborns.

Due to this decision, infants are facing preventable death due to severe bleeding.

The investigation conducted by ProPublica, published this week, found that babies are born with dangerously low levels of vitamin K, which is necessary for blood clotting.

Since parents skip the inexpensive single shot given after birth, newborns are facing a rare but often fatal condition called vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB)

The investigation reported multiple cases where infants who skipped the shot suffered sudden brain bleeds, seizures, and respiratory failure.

Why is Vitamin K necessary for babies?

A vitamin K shot is needed for babies to ensure that their blood clots properly. Vitamin K functions as a coenzyme for vitamin K-dependent carboxylase, an enzyme needed for the synthesis of protein in hemostasis (blood clotting), bone metabolism and other diverse physiological functions.

Newborns naturally have low levels of vitamin K as it does not cross the placenta wall, and breast milk contains minimal amounts. Without sufficient vitamin K, even minor injuries can lead to excessive and uncontrollable bleeding.

Refusal rates nearly double

As per a national study published in December, the rate of babies not receiving vitamin K at birth increased to 5% in 2024. This marks a 77% increase from 2017.

Some hospitals even report refusal rates exceeding 20%.

Medical professionals claim that misinformation plays an integral part in this problem. Although vitamin K cannot be called a vaccine, this procedure became another target for criticism in the aftermath of the pandemic. Posts on social networks associate this shot with leukaemia or even cancer, despite the fact that such theories were disproved many years ago.