MetLife Stadium not on fire, officials confirm blaze struck nearby building

Thick black smoke is seen near MetLife Stadium, the venue of the FIFA World Cup finale.

This raises concern that the venue is on fire. But officials confirm that there’s no fire in the stadium.

The smoke was coming from an extensive two-alarm fire that occurred at a warehouse facility located on Washington Avenue in Carlstadt, which is a small community situated less than three miles away from the football stadiums of the New York Jets and Giants.

Local police were alerted about the fire by 9:50 a.m. ET. The fire departments dispatched to the site included the Wallington Engine Co. 202, popularly known as “The Hotshots.” It is currently stated that the fire is contained with no injuries reported yet.

Photos circulated on social media made it appear from certain angles that the smoke was rising from the 82,500-seat stadium.

The venue is set to host 8 matches, including the final. The first FIFA World Cup match is scheduled for June 13, between Brazil and Morocco from Group C.

Recently, authorities have installed a natural grass pitch in the stadium.