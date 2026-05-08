 
Geo News

MetLife Stadium not on fire, officials confirm blaze struck nearby building

Smoke from warehouse fire three miles away in Carlstadt billowed near MetLife Stadium
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 08, 2026

MetLife Stadium not on fire, officials confirm blaze struck nearby building
MetLife Stadium not on fire, officials confirm blaze struck nearby building 

Thick black smoke is seen near MetLife Stadium, the venue of the FIFA World Cup finale.

This raises concern that the venue is on fire. But officials confirm that there’s no fire in the stadium.

The smoke was coming from an extensive two-alarm fire that occurred at a warehouse facility located on Washington Avenue in Carlstadt, which is a small community situated less than three miles away from the football stadiums of the New York Jets and Giants.

Local police were alerted about the fire by 9:50 a.m. ET. The fire departments dispatched to the site included the Wallington Engine Co. 202, popularly known as “The Hotshots.” It is currently stated that the fire is contained with no injuries reported yet.

Photos circulated on social media made it appear from certain angles that the smoke was rising from the 82,500-seat stadium.

The venue is set to host 8 matches, including the final. The first FIFA World Cup match is scheduled for June 13, between Brazil and Morocco from Group C.

Recently, authorities have installed a natural grass pitch in the stadium. 

Bournemouth drop Alex Jimenez: here's what we know about social media allegations
Bournemouth drop Alex Jimenez: here's what we know about social media allegations
Hantavirus explained: Symptoms, spread, how to stay safe video
Hantavirus explained: Symptoms, spread, how to stay safe
Officer airlifts 15-ft crocodile that ate missing hotel owner alive
Officer airlifts 15-ft crocodile that ate missing hotel owner alive
Pentagon releases first batch of declassified UFO files: Here's what's inside video
Pentagon releases first batch of declassified UFO files: Here's what's inside
Bournemouth suspend Alex Jiménez amid social media probe —what did his posts say?
Bournemouth suspend Alex Jiménez amid social media probe —what did his posts say?
Greenland ice is melting 63% more than historical pattern predicts: Here's why
Greenland ice is melting 63% more than historical pattern predicts: Here's why
Joni Lamb, founder of Daystar Television Network, dies at 65 after health decline
Joni Lamb, founder of Daystar Television Network, dies at 65 after health decline
Stephen Garcia, ex-South Carolina QB, reveals serious health battle
Stephen Garcia, ex-South Carolina QB, reveals serious health battle