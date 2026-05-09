Is Discord down? Thousands of users forced ‘to touch grass' due to massive outage

Is Discord down? Is the question millions of users are asking after the platform suffered major outages on Friday, May 8, 2026.

According to Downdetector, a site which measures real-time outages, around 70,000 users reported issues at 3:49 p.m., with complaints later dropping to 40,000 users at around 4:11 p.m.

The outage was observed across different cities in the United States (U.S.), including New York, Miami, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Downdetector reports that around 57% users faced issues with the app, 25% with Messaging and 13% with Login.

Discord, the popular online hangout spot, acknowledged the issue via a post on X. In its first update, the company wrote, “Discord is down.” About an hour later, the account posted another update saying, “Working on it.”

Discord hasn’t yet announced the full restoration of services.

Around 57% users faced issues with the App

For the unversed, Discord is one of the most popular online platforms where people form communities to get to know each other, play video games, chat with friends and other communities.

Many people posted humorous replies under the tweet with one sharing a picture of Wumpus, the official mascot of Discord, to which the official account of the server replied, “WHY DID YOU PEEL WUMPUS HOW IS THIS GOING TO HELP ANYTHING.”

Another said, “Because of you, I had to go outside and touch the grass,” Discord replied, “THIS IS ACTUALLY A VERY POSITIVE OUTCOME THAT WE WERE NOT INTENDING PLEASE CONTINUE SELF CARE AND GETTING OUTDOORS REMEMBER THIO;SD MOMENT FOR THE FUTURE.”

The company has not yet revealed the cause of the outage or provided a timeline for full restoration of services.