 
Geo News

Is Discord down? Thousands of users forced ‘to touch grass' due to massive outage

Around 57% users faced issues with the App
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 09, 2026

Is Discord down? Thousands of users forced ‘to touch grass&apos; due to massive outage
Is Discord down? Thousands of users forced ‘to touch grass' due to massive outage

Is Discord down? Is the question millions of users are asking after the platform suffered major outages on Friday, May 8, 2026.

According to Downdetector, a site which measures real-time outages, around 70,000 users reported issues at 3:49 p.m., with complaints later dropping to 40,000 users at around 4:11 p.m.

The outage was observed across different cities in the United States (U.S.), including New York, Miami, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Downdetector reports that around 57% users faced issues with the app, 25% with Messaging and 13% with Login.

Discord, the popular online hangout spot, acknowledged the issue via a post on X. In its first update, the company wrote, “Discord is down.” About an hour later, the account posted another update saying, “Working on it.”

Discord hasn’t yet announced the full restoration of services.

Around 57% users faced issues with the App
Around 57% users faced issues with the App

For the unversed, Discord is one of the most popular online platforms where people form communities to get to know each other, play video games, chat with friends and other communities.

Many people posted humorous replies under the tweet with one sharing a picture of Wumpus, the official mascot of Discord, to which the official account of the server replied, “WHY DID YOU PEEL WUMPUS HOW IS THIS GOING TO HELP ANYTHING.”

Another said, “Because of you, I had to go outside and touch the grass,” Discord replied, “THIS IS ACTUALLY A VERY POSITIVE OUTCOME THAT WE WERE NOT INTENDING PLEASE CONTINUE SELF CARE AND GETTING OUTDOORS REMEMBER THIO;SD MOMENT FOR THE FUTURE.”

The company has not yet revealed the cause of the outage or provided a timeline for full restoration of services.

Disney cruise ship incident: Everything to know about crew members involved in child abuse content
Disney cruise ship incident: Everything to know about crew members involved in child abuse content
Bournemouth drop Alex Jimenez: here's what we know about social media allegations
Bournemouth drop Alex Jimenez: here's what we know about social media allegations
Hantavirus explained: Symptoms, spread, how to stay safe video
Hantavirus explained: Symptoms, spread, how to stay safe
Officer airlifts 15-ft crocodile that ate missing hotel owner alive
Officer airlifts 15-ft crocodile that ate missing hotel owner alive
Pentagon releases first batch of declassified UFO files: Here's what's inside video
Pentagon releases first batch of declassified UFO files: Here's what's inside
Bournemouth suspend Alex Jiménez amid social media probe —what did his posts say?
Bournemouth suspend Alex Jiménez amid social media probe —what did his posts say?
Greenland ice is melting 63% more than historical pattern predicts: Here's why
Greenland ice is melting 63% more than historical pattern predicts: Here's why
Joni Lamb, founder of Daystar Television Network, dies at 65 after health decline
Joni Lamb, founder of Daystar Television Network, dies at 65 after health decline