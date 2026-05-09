Rory McIlroy slams LIV golfers who don't want to come back to PGA Tour—but why now?

Rory McIlroy called out LIV golfers; why would they not want to come back to play on the PGA Tour amid rising doubts over LIV Golf.

Masters champion McIlroy lashed out, saying, "If you don’t want to play here, I think that says something about you.”

Speaking Friday, May 8, at the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow, McIlroy opened up when asked about his reaction to the LIV controversy.

McIlroy said, “It’s a question if they do want to come back.”

“Obviously we have seen the quotes over the last few days. And, you know, it seems like some of the guys, if… again, it all depends on what happens to LIV.”

“If it is a scenario where they have the option to comeback and play on the traditional tours, I think (PGA Tour CEO) Brian Rolapp has said anything that makes this tour stronger, anything that makes the DP World Tour stronger, I think everyone should be open to that.

“That’s just good business practice.”

McIlroy, 37, also takes a dig at LIV’s future survival under different platforms.

“It’s never been for me and, look, it doesn’t mean that LIV is going to go away.

They’re going to go and try and find alternative investment, whatever that may look like.”

McIlroy added, “But when one of the wealthiest sovereign wealth funds in the world thinks that you’re too expensive for them, that sort of says something.”

Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) confirmed last month that it will stop funding the LIV league at the end of this season.