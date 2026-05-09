King Charles hit with renewed headache over urgent Prince Harry decision

King Charles is once again roped in fresh scrutiny as Prince Harry’s claims about a major royal issue rings true, strengthening his case further.

The Duke of Sussex is still waiting on the verdict for his security detail in the UK, which reportedly is looking positive for the monarch’s younger son. While the official decision is yet to be announced, the latest incident concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could help Harry.

According to Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes, a “decision urgently needs to be made” for Prince Harry and to make his UK visits safer for him.

Harry has been made aware of the incident but he has not yet shared his reaction. Although sources close to him have shared that this would lead Harry to “double down” on his position.

The royal expert noted that Harry’s “foolish” acts have also led for him to cause security tensions for himself and his family, but at the end of the day he is the King’s son. It would not reflect any better on the royal family if he were to get hurt.

Meanwhile, the “difficulty for the royal family and the British government is that they do not want to make it easy for Harry to come back”. The Palace wants to have leverage over Harry but there is nothing except the matter of security that they can use against him.

While the King was able to set the matter aside to focus on other matters, the Andrew incident has brought up one again.