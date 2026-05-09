Coco Gauff swings racket at own head in alarming Italian Open incident

Coca Gauff, during her match against Argentine player Solana Sierra, became frustrated in the fourth round of the Italian Open.

The third seed, Gauff, survived a huge worry on Saturday, May 9, 2026, in her fourth-round match in the Italian Open in Rome.

She apparently didn’t look satisfied with her performance.

The third seed fought back to defeat Solana Sierra 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 after trailing by a double break in the third set.

But frustration erupted in the first set when Gauff struck her own head after getting upset at 5-5 and smashed her racket on her head again after losing the set by 7-5.

Gauff, last year’s runner-up managed to regroup, cruising through the second set in 30 minutes and beating Sierra by 6-0.

Gauff, an American tennis trailblazer, ran into trouble in the decider when Sierra went up 3-0 after two breaks of serve.

Gauff fought back hard, clinching five games on the bounce and giving herself the chance to serve for the match point.

But she didn’t look pleased and there was more to come.

Gauff was unable to convert a match point on her serve at 5-3 and get frustrated.

But she made a stunning comeback in the next game to clinch the triumph, with Sierra handing Gauff the win by double-faulting.

Gauff is certain to take on a fellow American in her next match as she awaits the result of a clash between 16th seed Iva Jovic and Taylor Townsend.