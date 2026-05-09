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Which field ranks top for hiring? US economy adds 115,000 jobs

April jobs report shows 13,000 losses in information sector
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 09, 2026

Which field ranks top for hiring? US economy adds 115,000 jobs
Which field ranks top for hiring? US economy adds 115,000 jobs 

The U.S. economy added 115,000 jobs in April, beating all expectations.

This marks the second consecutive month of optimistic growth.

The report released by the Bureau of Labour Statistics revealed that the unemployment rate remained at 4.3% while average hourly earnings increased by 0.2% per month.

But the top hiring field remains healthcare.

The data released on Friday, May 8, revealed that the healthcare sector hired the most with 37,000 new opportunities in April, 2026.

The second most hiring field is transportation and warehousing with 30,000. While in third position, there are 22,000 positions.

Industries like the information sector lost 13,000 jobs in April. It marks the 16th consecutive month of net losses for the industry. For new job seekers, the healthcare sector continues to lead while the tech industry faces a cooling hiring market.

Growth in wages continues to be a problem. Increases in the price of gas resulting from shocks in the global energy market have impacted the purchasing power of workers. Once adjusted for inflation, real hourly earnings will become negative. The Fed is predicted to keep interest rates at their current level.

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