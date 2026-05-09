UFC 328 complete guide: Full fight card, start time, how to watch

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the Prudential Centre tonight for a blockbuster doubleheader.

UFC 328 delivers two title fights headlined by Middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.

How to watch?

Fans can watch the entire stream exclusively on Paramount+. Preliminary action starts at 5:00 p.m. ET. The main card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Full fight card

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+):

185 lbs: Khamzat Chimaev (c) vs. Seam Strick Strickland (Middleweight title)



125 lbs: Joshua Van (c) vs. Tatsuro Taira (Flyweight title)



265 lbs: Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta



170 lbs: Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley



155 lbs: King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens



Chimaev (15-0) comes into the fight having won the title at 185 pounds in his last appearance almost nine months ago with an emphatic win over Dricus du Plessis. 'Borz' is the ring name given to this Chechen born mixed martial artist who has been scaring people at welterweight and middleweight.

Strickland (30-7) comes into this fight as someone who will be trying to win back the championship that he lost to Du Plessis. Both men have been going back and forth with words and even got into it on fight week.