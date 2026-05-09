UFC 328 complete guide: Full fight card, start time, how to watch 

Published May 09, 2026
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the Prudential Centre tonight for a blockbuster doubleheader.
UFC 328 delivers two title fights headlined by Middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.
Fans can watch the entire stream exclusively on Paramount+. Preliminary action starts at 5:00 p.m. ET. The main card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Main card (9:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+):
Chimaev (15-0) comes into the fight having won the title at 185 pounds in his last appearance almost nine months ago with an emphatic win over Dricus du Plessis. 'Borz' is the ring name given to this Chechen born mixed martial artist who has been scaring people at welterweight and middleweight.
Strickland (30-7) comes into this fight as someone who will be trying to win back the championship that he lost to Du Plessis. Both men have been going back and forth with words and even got into it on fight week.