WWE Backlash 2026: Full match card, start time, how to watch, predicted winners

WWE Backlash 2026: Full match card, start time, how to watch

WWE Backlash 2026, the first Premium Live Event since WrestleMania 42, is scheduled to take place tonight (Saturday) in Tampa, Florida.

There are five high voltage matches on the card and a John Cena announcement expected at some point during the show.

What is WWE Backlash?

Backlash is an annual WWE Premium Live Event traditionally held in the weeks following WrestleMania. It is the event where unfinished business gets settled, new rivalries take shape, and the fallout from the Grandest Stage of Them All comes to a head.

This PLE is also following the WWE tradition with several matches rooted in what happened at WrestleMania 42 last month.

When and Where is WWE Backlash happening?

WWE Backlash 2026 is scheduled to happen on Saturday, May 9, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. The pre-show starts at 4 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 6 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

In the United States, the event streams live on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited Plan. International viewers can watch on Netflix. The pre-show countdown begins at 4 p.m. ET and can be viewed on WWE.com, ESPN, YouTube and TikTok.

ESPN App and YouTube will also stream a post-show featuring key WWE superstars.

Full Match Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

IYO SKY vs. Asuka

Danhausen and mystery partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu, World Heavyweight Championship

This is the main event match between cousins that has the WWE fanbase all hyped up. Roman Reigns won the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk at WrestleMania 42, marking first title win in more than two years.

The next night on Raw, his cousin Jacob Fatu before the Tribal Chief could even finish celebrating. He demanded a title shot and was granted by The Big Dog.

Expected Winner: Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Rollins formed The Vision and Breakker was one of his most trusted allies inside it. Then in October last year, Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on The Architect (Rollins) and kicked him out of his own faction.

Both Breakker and Rollins were injured and have returned after injury to settle their unfinished business.

Expected Winner: Seth Rollins

Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn, United States Championship

This is the only match that is a direct rematch from WrestleMania 42, where Williams took the United States Championship from Zayn.

Expected Winner: Sami Zayn

IYO SKY vs. Asuka

Former team mates from a Japanese faction called Triple Tails will fight today due to a betrayal from Asuka, who turned on Sky.

Asuka served as SKY's mentor for over a decade.

Expected Winner: Asuka

Danhausen and Mystery Partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

Danhausen has put a curse on The Miz after a backstage altercation and The Awesome One has been seeking revenge ever since, bringing in his new protege Kit Wilson to do his dirty work. The two attacked Danhausen and left him beaten.

Danhausen has never competed in a WWE Premium Live Event before. Tonight is his first.

Expected Winner: The Miz and Kit Wilson