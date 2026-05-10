Apple to reportedly drop iPhone 18 lineup, folding iPhone Ultra on September 9

Apple fans are already gearing up for this fall’s expected iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first-ever folding phone, rumoured to be called iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold.

Industry analysts predict that the flagship keynote will probably take place on Wednesday, September 9.

This aligns with Apple's past trend of hosting its biggest event in early September.

Expected Schedule

If the event takes place on September 9, pre-orders will open on Friday, September 11, with the official release date falling on Friday, September 18.

However, it is anticipated that iPhone Ultra may take a week or two longer for shipment due to the complexities of foldable screen production.

iOS 27 is also expected to be introduced in the following week, Monday, September 16 or Tuesday, September 17.

What’s new in iPhone 18

The iPhone 19 Pro and Ultra will feature Apple’s new A20 Pro chip.

The chipset is set to be manufactured through TSMC’s next-gen 2 nanometers process technology, switching from its current 3 nanometers process. This is expected to provide improvements in terms of power efficiency in a roughly comparable space.

But even more exciting, according to the reports, the Cupertino-based company will be using the Wafer Level Multi-Chip Module packaging technology for the very first time. Through this technology, all components, including the SoC and DRAM chips, would be assembled directly on the wafer itself, providing improvements in thermal management and signal performance.

This marks Apple's most significant chip upgrade.

What is the price of the iPhone 18?

iPhone 18 basic model is rumoured to be around $799, while iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly be priced at $1,099 to $1,100. It is expected that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available for around $1,199 to $1,200. Pro models are expected to be introduced in a new, deeper red colour option.