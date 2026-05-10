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‘Jujutsu Kaisen' officially joins Marvel Universe in latest comic: Here's everything to know

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ enters Marvel multiverse in latest comic
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 10, 2026

‘Jujutsu Kaisen&apos; officially joins Marvel Universe in latest comic: Here&apos;s everything to know
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ officially joins Marvel Universe in latest comic: Here’s everything to know

In an unexpected crossover, Marvel Comics has officially acknowledged “Jujutsu Kaisen" as part of its multiverse.

The all-time favourite anime series is now canon within Marvel’s sprawling reality.

The surprise is presented in “Storm: Earth’s Mightiest Mutant #4,” when the X-Men heroine traverses the multiverse and, for a brief period, visits the world of Gege Akutami’s shōnen manga sensation. In one panel, there is an illustration of Ryomen Sukuna’s destructive rampage during the Shibuya Incident Arc, and the place is labelled: “Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. The multiverse cluster of magic and death.”

Despite being a subtle reference, its implications are massive. This marks the official entry of “Jujutsu Kaisen” within Marvel’s infinite multiverse.

Can there be a full crossover?

There are no announcements of official crossover plans by either Marvel or Shueisha (Jujutsu Kaisen’s Japanese publisher). However, Marvel’s history indicates such patterns of crossovers.

The anime has amassed worldwide fans, as earlier DC Comics also featured protagonist Yuji Itadori in “Nightwing # 113.”

Fans are hoping for a full-fledged recognition of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” The official existence of Itadori in Marvel’s multiverse is an optimistic move that the complete cross over is possible in the near future.

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