Green card checklist 2026: What applicants must know about new social media rules

The Trump Administration has issued new guidelines enabling immigration officials to reject green card applications on the basis of an applicant’s political opinions.

The internal Department of Homeland Security documents revealed that the applications that have criticised Israel or have any association with pro-Palestinian protests can face rejection.

As reported by The New York Times, the training materials received by U.S. Citizenship and immigration Services officers last month instructed officials to treat “anti-American” and “antisemitic” views as “overwhelmingly negative” factors while assessing permanent residency applications.

Among the notable examples were a social media post declaring “Stop Israeli Terror in Palestine.”

The images, such as the crossed-out flag of Israel, or a map of Israel replaced with the word “Palestine”, were also added.

Immigration officials will flag all such cases with “conduct or ideology” to managers and the agency’s general counsel for detailed assessment.

Other significant negative factors include flag discretion and holding signs advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government. However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling describes flag burning as “protected speech” under the First Amendment.

As per the updated guidelines, individuals who are engaged directly or indirectly in “on-campus anti-American and antisemitic activities” following October 7, 2023, will face application scrutiny.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow defended the new directions as “There is no room in America for aliens who espouse anti-American ideologies.”