UFC Head Dana White calls Diddy ‘biggest douchebag ever’ in explosive rant

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Head Dana White recently lashed out at disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and described the musician as the “biggest douchebag ever.”

During his appearance at The Katie Miller Podcast, the 56-year-old American businessman was asked about the nastiest celebrity he has ever crossed paths with, White replied, “Oh, Diddy is 100 percent the biggest douchebag ever.”

He recalled that disgraced hip-hop icon left his niece visibly shaken at a kids charity event when she asked her for a photo. White shared that he once took his niece to a charity event organised by Tony Hawk and when the music mogul arrived “I encouraged my niece to go ask for a photo.”

He added that the singer was flagged by security guards who sent the kid running back to him “terrified” by how scary they were.

The UFC CEO slammed Diddy for having around 10 security guards at a kids event, adding, “And they were rude to her and scared her.”

The MMA chief furiously said, “Are you f—king kidding me? And that’s how you’re going to treat some girl that’s a fan and wanted a picture with you?”

He added that former UFC star Conor McGregor was also a fan of Diddy; however, when the athlete met the singer in person he actually wanted to “punch Diddy in the face.”

Diddy is currently in jail serving his four year sentence following an October 2025 conviction on charges of transporting individuals for prostitution.