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Royal aide reveals Princess Kate's firm plans for titles after coronation

Prince William steps up for wife Princess Kate as she takes decision on her title
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 10, 2026

Royal aide reveals Princess Kate&apos;s firm plans for titles after coronation

The future Queen’s name has sparked quite a bit of debate about how to refer her causing some upset among royal fans.

Despite being married into the royal family since 2011 and taking on the Princess of Wales title since nearly four years, she is still widely called ‘Kate Middleton’.

The Princess also reportedly pushed for using her name as ‘Catherine’ rather than ‘Kate’ as she wanted to take on a more formal image and wanted to be addressed in a similar manner, a departure from her previous life.

However, a former royal aide dished about how Catherine was really addressed for the longest time with the ‘forbidden name’.

“She was always known as Kate. William always called her Kate,” King Charles’s former butler told Cheat Sheet.

“This ‘Catherine’ thing only began after the wedding. I think after their coronation, she will be Queen Catherine. But until then, it was always Kate behind the scenes,” he explained.

Grant said that when he first met Prince William’s significant other, she introduced herself as ‘Kate’ and asked him to call her that.

It was only after her wedding in 2011 when even Prince William was seen using ‘Catherine’ instead of Kate.

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