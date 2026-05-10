Dua Lipa files 15-million-dollar lawsuit for copyright infringement

Dua Lipa accuses Samsung of using her picture to sell products

Dua Lipa is taking legal action against a global tech giant for alleged copyright infringement.

According to Variety, the pop star has sued Samsung for $15 million, claiming that the company used her likeness to sell televisions without her permission.

Filed on Friday, May 8, the lawsuit states, “Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever.”

The photograph in question is of Lipa performing at the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival that allegedly appeared on Samsung TV boxes beginning last year. Her legal team notes that she owns the copyright to the photograph.

Source: Variety

Once she discovered that the image was being used commercially, she contacted the company to have it removed. The filing claims Samsung rejected the request.

“Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use,” the lawsuit emphasises.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges that Samsung profited by creating the impression that the Grammy-winning singer endorsed the televisions — which she hadn’t. The suit notes that Lipa has built a “premium brand” and is “highly selective” when it comes to endorsements.

To support its case, the lawsuit points to social media reactions from consumers, including one person who wrote, “I wasn’t even planning on buying a tv but I saw the box so I decided to get it.”

The suit includes claims of copyright infringement, trademark violations and alleged violations of California’s right of publicity laws.