 
Geo News

Rapper 6ix9ine makes shocking claim during girlfriend's gender reveal party

Tekashi 69 has been dating Aliday Alter for around a year and the couple announced their pregnancy in April
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 10, 2026

Rapper 6ix9ine makes shocking claim during girlfriend&apos;s gender reveal party
Rapper 6ix9ine makes shocking claim during girlfriend's gender reveal party

Tekashi 6ix9ine made a shocking remark about his unborn child during a gender reveal party.

The rapper stunned both guests and viewers when he joked that he and his girlfriend would terminate the pregnancy if the baby turned out to be a girl.

The moment unfolded during a celebration attended by online personalities Adin Ross, Clavicular and N3ON, where the rapper — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — made the shocking remark while discussing the unborn baby’s gender.

“If it’s not a boy, it’s an a-bor-tion,” 6ix9ine said in a clip from N3ON's vlog. 

The guests appeared visibly uncomfortable, awkwardly laughing before the Brooklyn-born rapper brought them over to his girlfriend, Aliday Alter. When asked what gender she believed the baby would be, Alter laughed and said she thought it was a girl.

Later, it was revealed the couple is expecting a baby boy.

Alter first announced her pregnancy in April, sharing a beach photo that showed off her baby bump alongside the caption, “My world is about to change.”

The couple has reportedly been together for around a year, while the rapper is already believed to be a father to two daughters from previous relationships.

6ix9ine’s latest controversy also comes just months after he turned himself in to serve a three-month sentence for violating the terms of his supervised release tied to his racketeering case.

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon movie lands them in real-life legal drama
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon movie lands them in real-life legal drama
Claudia Winkleman never expected 'The Traitors' to become global sensation
Claudia Winkleman never expected 'The Traitors' to become global sensation
Dua Lipa files 15-million-dollar lawsuit for copyright infringement
Dua Lipa files 15-million-dollar lawsuit for copyright infringement
Inside Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni ‘reputation recovery' in Hollywood
Inside Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni ‘reputation recovery' in Hollywood
Misse Beqiri reacts as Ryan Thomas pays tribute to late TOWIE star Jake Hall
Misse Beqiri reacts as Ryan Thomas pays tribute to late TOWIE star Jake Hall
Kate Garraway moves wedding rings to right hand as bond with Liam Halligan grows
Kate Garraway moves wedding rings to right hand as bond with Liam Halligan grows
Cardi B cosies up to Stefon Diggs amid reconciliation rumours
Cardi B cosies up to Stefon Diggs amid reconciliation rumours
Misse Beqiri vows to keep daughter safe after Jake Hall's tragic death at 35
Misse Beqiri vows to keep daughter safe after Jake Hall's tragic death at 35