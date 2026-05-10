Rapper 6ix9ine makes shocking claim during girlfriend's gender reveal party

Tekashi 6ix9ine made a shocking remark about his unborn child during a gender reveal party.

The rapper stunned both guests and viewers when he joked that he and his girlfriend would terminate the pregnancy if the baby turned out to be a girl.

The moment unfolded during a celebration attended by online personalities Adin Ross, Clavicular and N3ON, where the rapper — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — made the shocking remark while discussing the unborn baby’s gender.

“If it’s not a boy, it’s an a-bor-tion,” 6ix9ine said in a clip from N3ON's vlog.

The guests appeared visibly uncomfortable, awkwardly laughing before the Brooklyn-born rapper brought them over to his girlfriend, Aliday Alter. When asked what gender she believed the baby would be, Alter laughed and said she thought it was a girl.

Later, it was revealed the couple is expecting a baby boy.

Alter first announced her pregnancy in April, sharing a beach photo that showed off her baby bump alongside the caption, “My world is about to change.”

The couple has reportedly been together for around a year, while the rapper is already believed to be a father to two daughters from previous relationships.

6ix9ine’s latest controversy also comes just months after he turned himself in to serve a three-month sentence for violating the terms of his supervised release tied to his racketeering case.