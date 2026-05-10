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Bethenny Frankel, boyfriend Shane Campbell go Instagram official

The ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ alum was previously married to Jason Hoppy
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 10, 2026

Bethenny Frankel, boyfriend Shane Campbell go Instagram official
Rumours of Frankel and Campbell's relationship first surfaced last month

Bethenny Frankel is celebrating being in love again months after opening up about her “traumatic” divorce.

On Saturday, May 9, the former Real Housewives of New York City star hard-launched her new romance over the weekend, sharing a PDA-filled photo with boyfriend Shane Campbell. The photograph showed Frankel kissing the Miami-based investment banker beneath a sparkling disco ball.

“If a launch [rocket emoji] is hard this is a diamond…,” the reality star captioned the post.

The upload quickly drew attention from fellow Bravolebrities, with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga cheering her on in the comments.

Rumours surrounding the relationship first surfaced in April after Page Six reported that Frankel and Campbell were dating. The pair were later spotted together at the Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach.

The public debut marks a significant new chapter for Frankel, who has been candid in recent years about the emotional toll of her split from ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The former couple married in 2010 and share daughter Bryn together, but their divorce and custody battle stretched on for nearly a decade before finally being resolved in 2021.

During a December 2025 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Frankel described the ordeal as the hardest experience of her life, even “traumatic.” 

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