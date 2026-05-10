Royal peace talks on ice as Kate Middleton ended chances of family meeting

Fresh reports are reigniting tension within the Royal Family, hopes of a summer reunion between the Sussexes and the Waleses have quietly stalled.

According to RadarOnline, Catherine, Princess of Wales has now “totally killed off” any expectation of a meeting involving William, Harry and Meghan Markle.

After reportedly growing frustrated with recent public behaviour and comments made during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s overseas appearances.

Sources cited in the report claim Catherine had long tried to act as a quiet bridge between the brothers, holding on to the belief that a path toward reconciliation was still possible.

One insider alleged that repeated overseas tours styled in a “royal” manner, alongside ongoing criticism of the institution, have gradually eroded goodwill.

The source claimed Kate felt the Sussexes were blurring the line between royal duty and celebrity branding while still benefiting from their former roles.

For the future Queen, who is said to take her royal responsibilities deeply seriously, this shift has reportedly become increasingly difficult to accept.

The latest claims come amid separate reports that King Charles had been exploring the idea of a family gathering at Sandringham, with hopes that his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, could be part of a wider reconciliation moment.

However, those plans were said to face resistance, particularly from Prince William, despite the King’s reported desire to mend family ties.

Tensions were also reportedly heightened following comments made by Prince Harry in a BBC interview in 2025, where he spoke about his father’s health and suggested uncertainty over how much time King Charles had left.

While Harry framed the remarks as part of his desire for reconciliation, some insiders say the tone was received very differently within the family.

Royal author Christopher Andersen has also claimed that Catherine found those comments particularly upsetting, especially given her own experience with cancer.

According to the account, what was intended as openness from Harry was interpreted by some as deeply insensitive.

As for Prince William, reports suggest his response has been far more firm.

One source described him as “apoplectic with rage” over the ongoing fallout, particularly following Harry’s memoir Spare.