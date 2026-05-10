Government keeps door open to action as Andrew succession row grows

Succession debate intensifies as Andrew case triggers calls for action

Andrew remains eighth in the royal line of succession, despite growing political pressure and an ongoing police investigation.

The disgraced royal, who was formally stripped of his title in 2025, continues to deny all allegations against him following his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Government has signalled it is not ruling out action. In the immediate aftermath of his arrest, Sir Keir Starmer’s administration indicated it was prepared to consider changes to Andrew’s constitutional position if necessary.

“We are not ruling out action in respect of the line of succession at this stage,” said Darren Jones, the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, in Parliament.

“It is vital that we first allow the police to carry out their investigations.”

That investigation is understood to be examining his past activities during his time as the UK’s special representative for international trade.

Ministers have also pledged transparency, committing to release official records from his time as trade envoy.

Meanwhile, documents released by the US Department of Justice have suggested Andrew maintained contact with Epstein longer than he previously acknowledged.

Pressure for disclosure has been building in Parliament, with a Liberal Democrat motion calling for the publication of related files receiving cross-party support.

Any move to remove Andrew from the line of succession would require primary legislation.