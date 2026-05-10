Blake Lively's next plans revealed after Justin Baldoni legal settlement

Inside Blake Lively's future plans after shaking off 'It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively is now shifting her focus back to her career after spending a long time embroiled in legal battle with Justin Baldoni, now that her case is settled.

The 38-year-old actress is reportedly planning to make a comeback in Hollywood after she allegedly suffered from monetary loss as well as a damage to her reputation due to the smear campaign which Baldoni allegedly orchestrated against her.

The Gossip Girl alum seemed to have hinted at the Hollywood comeback with her solo Met Gala appearance just hours after the settlement, as an insider shared.

“That was no accident – she knew all eyes would be on her and she wanted them to be. It was a clear message that she had drawn a line on this awful saga and that she is ready to publicly move forward with her head held high, rather than hiding away,” the source told The US Sun.

They continued, “While she’s quietly pursuing Justin to cover her legal fees post-settlement, Blake feels she’s spent enough time hunkering down and doesn’t believe she has any reason to disappear and retreat from the spotlight.”

Lively is reportedly seeking a role which brings back her original image in Hollywood, after the negative attention she got because of her case.

“Every story became about her being a ‘mean girl’ and she’s devastated because she thinks it’s undone all the years of TV and movie hits she’s had. At times, when the backlash was at its worst, she felt like she was the most hated woman in Hollywood, and she wants to desperately wants to rehab her image. She wants to get back to mass appeal romantic comedy leads she hopes will make audiences warm to her again.”

The Simple Favor actress is reportedly eyeing not one but a number of projects on which she could hone her producing skills as well as remind her audience of how good of an actress she is.