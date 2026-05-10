Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce shock wedding appearance ahead of July 3

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stunned onlookers during their recent wedding appearance at the NFL star's teammate Girogos Karlaftis' big day in Greece.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, won over the guests at the party, as well as the family of the bride and groom and Greek media was flooded with reports about the night.

Many Greek Swifties gushed over the Opalite hitmaker's kind nature and demeanour, as they shared what the news outlets wrote about her.

“She danced with the couple and her fiancé. All the guests were impressed by her simplicity. Kind and simple as they said. She greeted everyone. She took food from the buffet by herself while waiting in line. And you were all excited when Giorgos Karlaftis danced a Hasaposerb dance, getting everyone to do the same, and of course she did,” read a report from a Greek outlet.

The 14-time-Grammy winner attended the wedding on Saturday, May 9, after a series of night outs in London with her beau on her side.

The couple seems to be enjoying their down time ahead of their own nuptials which are rumoured to be taking place in the first week of July.

According to insiders, Kelce and Swift's wedding preparations are all complete and they have sent 'save the dates' to their invited guests already.

It remains to be seen when and where the Anti-Hero songstress will be tying the knot with the star athlete.