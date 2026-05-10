Princess Kate shares emotional message on ‘complex motherhood' for Mother's Day

Princess Kate shares emotional and important message on 'complex motherhood'

Princess of Wales has shared a new update on social media on Mother's Day following this week’s garden party.

In a video shared on Instagram, the she reflected on her role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, as Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week came to a close.

The caption read: “Proud to be Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. As Maternal Mental Health Awareness week draws to a close, it is importance to reflect on the experience of complex motherhood.

Thank you to Karen from the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, and Erica from Her Circle, Chair of the North East Council for Complex Motherhood. Such a pleasure to see you at this week’s Garden Party.”

In the video, representatives from the organisation introduced themselves and spoke openly about their work supporting mothers facing a range of challenges.

They explained the focus of their project, saying: “We are working on a project for women experiencing complex motherhood, which has been defined as women going through challenges such as childhood trauma, substance use, and poverty.

But at the end of the day, all mothers experience some form of complexity, with mental health, of course, being one of them.

We know that many giving birth will experience a health problem during or after.

It is common; lots of people are going through this, but help is available.

Talk to other women, and there are lots of organisations out there. There are positive things that can be done to make it better and to reduce the suffering."