Justin Timberlake pays Mother's Day tribute to "greatest women" in life

Justin Timberlake has marked Mother's Day with a warm tribute to the two most important women in his life, his wife Jessica Biel and his mum Lynn Harless.

The 45-year-old singer took to Instagram on 10 May to share a handful of family photos, keeping his caption simple but sweet: "The greatest women I know. Happy Mother's Day."

The post gave fans a rare peek into his home life, featuring a shot of Justin alongside Jessica and their two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5, as well as a loved-up selfie of the couple together.

He also reached into the archives to honour his mum, posting a throwback photo of a young Justin sitting on the sofa with Lynn, both of them grinning, the kind of candid, unhurried moment that says more than any caption could.

Jessica, 44, clearly appreciated the gesture.

She reshared her husband's post to her Instagram Stories and responded with three heart emojis, simple, but said everything.

The tribute is very much in keeping with how Timberlake has spoken about his wife in recent years.

Last Mother's Day, he called Jessica "a superwoman who puts up with all the boys," adding, "We love you so much."

The year before that, he put together an Instagram Reel, set to his own song Mirrors a nice touch, featuring clips of Jessica and their life at home, with the caption: "You do it ALL. We love you so much."

The pair, who married in 2012, marked their 15th wedding anniversary last October, and by all accounts the affection runs both ways.

When Justin turned 45 in January, Jessica pulled out all the stops.

"I tried to spoil him," she told Extra. "We filled the house with flowers and the kids made cards and we had a nice dinner with friends. It was perfect."

Thirteen years of marriage, two kids, and they're still writing each other love notes on the internet. Not bad at all.