Martin Short praises ex-girlfriend Gilda Radner: ‘Alive’

Martin Short has opened up about his memories of the late Gilda Radner, describing the comedy icon as "hilarious and alive and warm" during a recent industry event.

Speaking on Thursday, 7 May, at the Netflix Is a Joke festival in a conversation with David Letterman and Paul Shaffer, the 76-year-old actor reflected on the magnetic personality of his former girlfriend.

Short explained that when they first met in a 1972 Toronto production of Godspell, Radner was "exactly as wonderful as you’d hope," noting that while every woman wanted to be her best friend, every man was eager to date her.

The Only Murders in the Building star recalled the chaotic atmosphere of the auditions, likening them to American Idol as hundreds of young hopefuls aiming for roles.

Short and Radner were cast alongside other future legends like Eugene Levy and Victor Garber, at a time when they were just kids thrilled to be doing something creative.

According to Short, Radner made an immediate impression, walking up to him at the very first rehearsal to introduce herself and proving to be instantly funny.

However, the production also set the stage for a complicated romantic crossroads for Short.

While he was dating Radner, he met her understudy, Nancy Dolman, whom he described as a huge talent and an incredible singer.

Short has previously admitted that he "loved Gilda," but their relationship was a turbulent one defined by constant break-ups.

The transition between the two women happened remarkably fast; after one particular split from Radner, Short made a tennis date with Dolman, only for Radner to phone up a day later expecting to reconcile.

Ultimately, Short stayed with Dolman, and the couple married in 1980, remaining together for 36 years until her death in 2010.

In a tragic parallel to Radner’s own passing at the age of 42 in 1989, Dolman also died from ovarian cancer.

Short, who shared three adopted children with Dolman, has faced further heartbreak recently, with the family announcing in February 2026 that their daughter, Katherine, had also died at the age of 42.

Despite the years and the losses, Short’s fond memories of Radner’s vibrant spirit remain a testament to the close-knit bond formed during their early days in the industry.