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‘Princess Diaries 3' creator teases ‘lot of fun returns' in movie

‘Princess Diaries 3’ slated to feature reprising roles from last two movies
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 11, 2026

‘Princess Diaries 3&apos; creator teases ‘lot of fun returns&apos; in movie
‘Princess Diaries 3' creator teases ‘lot of fun returns' in movie

Director Adele Lim has confirmed that Princess Diaries 3 will feature a "lot of fun returns" from original cast members as the franchise moves its focus to the fictional kingdom of Genovia. 

Speaking at the Gold Gala on Saturday, the filmmaker revealed that the highly anticipated sequel is "going well" and will see Anne Hathaway reprise her iconic role as Mia Thermopolis. 

However, in a shift from the previous films, the story will follow Mia as a mature woman in her full power as the Queen of Genovia, rather than a young girl finding her feet.

Lim, who co-wrote Crazy Rich Asians, explained that she wanted to create a "wish fulfilment" movie for queens, noting that while there are many films about princesses, there are fewer that depict women leading with authority.

As a mother herself, Lim said her own experiences have informed the narrative, ensuring the story resonates with fans of the 2001 original who have also grown up. 

The production is set to film in Europe to finally show Genovia in its "full glory," although a specific shooting schedule is still being finalised.

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