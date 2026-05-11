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Mother's Day was a chance to get close for Cardi B, Stefon Diggs

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spotted together at Diggs Deep Foundation's event
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 11, 2026

Mother&apos;s Day was a chance to get close for Cardi B, Stefon Diggs
Mother's Day was a chance to get close for Cardi B, Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs put relationship rumours firmly to one side on Friday, showing up together at the Diggs Deep Foundation's Mother's Day wellness event on 9 May and putting on an affectionate display for the cameras.

In footage shared to social media by sports journalist Kelsey Nicole Nelson, the pair were all smiles as they posed together, with Diggs, 32, wrapping his arms around Cardi's waist and planting kisses on the side of her hair. 

Cardi, 33, looked back at him at one point making a kissy face. 

She wore a body-hugging brown knit co-ord and strappy heeled sandals with a Chanel crossbody bag, while Diggs kept it casual in a pale pink hoodie and jean shorts. 

At one point, Cardi was spotted singing along to Monaleo's Putting Ya Dine as the event's music played.

Neither Cardi nor the former New England Patriots wide receiver has officially confirmed the status of their relationship since they were first linked in February 2025. 

But the signs have been there. 

Diggs attended the 8 April stop of her Little Miss Drama tour in Washington D.C., where he was filmed dancing with his mother Stefanie Diggs while Cardi performed on stage. 

After the show, the pair were spotted leaving her sold-out afterparty at Throw Social together.

Cardi has also made her protective instincts clear. 

During a February concert, she called out rival rapper Bia after she made comments about Diggs having children with multiple women. 

"Just because I ain't f--king with my baby daddy, doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy!" she said on stage.

Cardi is also mother to Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 19 months, from her marriage to ex Offset. 

She and Diggs welcomed a son together in November.

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