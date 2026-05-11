Martin Short opens up on daughter Katherine's death: ‘Nightmare'

Martin Short has broken his silence following the tragic death of his daughter, Katherine Short, describing the loss as a "nightmare" for his family.

In a candid interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 76-year-old actor opened up about the 42-year-old’s lifelong battle with her mental health, including borderline personality disorder.

Katherine, who was the eldest of three children adopted by Short and his late wife Nancy Dolman, died in February from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles coroner.

The Only Murders in the Building star spoke with heartbreaking clarity about the nature of his daughter's struggle, comparing it to the physical illness that took his wife’s life years ago.

“But the understanding [is] that mental health and cancer, like my wife’s, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal,” Short explained.

He noted that Katherine fought for a very long time with extreme mental health issues and "did the best she couldn’t until she couldn’t."

Before her passing, Katherine had dedicated her life to helping others as a licensed social worker in Los Angeles.

This latest tragedy comes 16 years after the death of Katherine’s mother, Nancy Dolman, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2010.

Short has previously touched on the reality of grief, telling The Guardian that while we often live in denial that such losses will happen to us, there is "no big surprise" when they eventually do.

This new insight into his family's private pain arrives just as a new Netflix documentary, Marty, Life Is Short, is set to premiere on 12 May, looking back at his fifty-year career in show business.

Fans and colleagues have been quick to share their condolences online, paying tribute not only to the joy Katherine brought to her family but also to her significant professional contributions to mental health advocacy.

While the documentary will celebrate Short's legendary comedic journey, his recent comments serve as a poignant reminder of the personal resilience he has had to maintain behind the scenes during such a difficult period.