Tom Brady gets back at Kevin Hart during Netflix roast

Tom Brady made a surprise appearance at the Kia Forum on Sunday night to get some revenge on Kevin Hart, taking the stage at the comedian's live Netflix roast to deliver a series of sharp personal jabs.

The retired NFL quarterback, who was himself the subject of a high-profile roast in 2024, didn't hold back as he kicked off the final night of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

Brady wasted no time referencing Hart’s past personal scandals, joking that he had to get back to his "affairs in Las Vegas" before asking the crowd if he wasn't supposed to mention Las Vegas affairs, a direct nod to Hart's admitted infidelity while in the city in 2017.

The tension on stage was high-energy and comedic, especially since Hart had spent the moments before Brady’s entrance calling the athlete a "b*tch" and claiming his own roast would be far better because he could handle the heat.

Brady shut down the ranting host almost immediately upon entering, asking, “Jesus, do you ever shut the fIck up?”

He then went for a particularly low blow regarding Hart's family history, telling the comedian that unlike his actual father, he had actually shown up for him.

This appearance felt like a long-awaited comeback for Brady, who had to sit through a barrage of jokes from Hart and others during his own televised special last year.

Brady, now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Aces WNBA team, played up his "busy man" persona while proving he could dish out the same level of vitriol he previously received.

He mocked Hart for seemingly never leaving the Forum and just "screaming into that mic" for the last two years while waiting for "daddy to come home."

The event, hosted by Shane Gillis and broadcast live from Los Angeles, featured an intensive line-up of talent ready to tear into Hart, including Chelsea Handler, Pete Davidson, Tiffany Haddish, and Regina Hall.

While the night was filled with professional roasters, it was Brady’s unexpected arrival and his willingness to "break the rules" of polite conversation that set the tone for the evening.

Despite the harshness of the jokes, the exchange remained in the spirit of the festival, closing out the comedy marathon with one of its most talked-about confrontations.